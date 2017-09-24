BWW's On This Day - September 24, 2017

Sep. 24, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17

Parallel Worlds
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Treasurer
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Toxic Avenge
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17

School of Rock
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/3/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Me The People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Parallel Worlds
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/25/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rain: 50 Years of Sgt Pepper
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/7/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17

COMING UP:

Monday September 25, 2017:
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York
Monday September 25, 2017:
Alec Baldwin Talks New Memoir NEVERTHELESS at EST
Monday September 25, 2017:
Anderson, Elder & Miles Star in Reading of New EMMA Musical
Monday September 25, 2017:
Annie Golden Among Guests for New Talk Show 'BARING IT ALL' at The Green Room 42
Monday September 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Kristin Chenoweth Visits Today's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN
Monday September 25, 2017:
IMPACT Rep's Jamal Joseph Receives AEA's 2017 Paul Robeson Award
Monday September 25, 2017:
Lucie Arnaz Headlines New York Pops' Fall Cabaret Fundraiser
Monday September 25, 2017:
Matthew Broderick Among Presenters for 2017 IT Awards
Monday September 25, 2017:
Salazar & Harkens Sign on for New KAREHOUSE Musical at Joe's Pub
Monday September 25, 2017:
TORCH SONG and More Take Part in NYC Off-Broadway Week
Monday September 25, 2017:
Two New Deweys Shred in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway
Monday September 25, 2017:
York & Murney Star in Industry Reading of 'NORA BLAKE' Musical
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
BANDSTAND's Laura Osnes Returns to Cafe Carlyle
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis Plays 'Che' in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG, Starring Michael Urie, Begins at Second Stage
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
Laura Osnes Returns to Cafe Carlyle with 'COCKEYED OPTIMISTS'
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
Max Posner's THE TREASURER Opens at Playwrights Horizons
Tuesday September 26, 2017:
Rubinstein, Peil & Colella Headline ANTIQUE WHITE Reading in NYC
Wednesday September 27, 2017:
Original WEST SIDE STORY Stars Reunite for Dancers Over 40's 'COOL!'
Wednesday September 27, 2017:
PHOTO: First Look - Will Chase Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER Season Premiere Tonight
Wednesday September 27, 2017:
WEST SIDE STORY Celebration & More Coming Up This Month at 54 Below

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author

  • Ladies Will Be Lunching in London! Patti LuPone & Rosalie Craig to Lead COMPANY in the West End
  • Official: Track List Announced for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording; Download Tomorrow!
  • Andrew Keenan-Bolger is Engaged!
  • Tony Winner Matthew Broderick to Star in FOX Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY
  • A New Life: Will Broadway's GREAT COMET Soar Over London's West End?
  • WAR PAINT Will Put its 'Best Face Forward' For the Final Time this December; Closing Announced

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com