BWW's On This Day - October 9, 2017

Oct. 9, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/12/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17

Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Waitress
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Young Marx
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17

I Lost You There
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

No Wake
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday October 10, 2017:
DREAMGIRLS Blu-ray & Digital HD Set to Include Jennifer Hudson Audition; Out Today
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
DREAMGIRLS Director's Cut Extended Edition Available Blu-ray Combo Today
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Opens at The Public
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
Starry THE SECRET GARDEN Arrives at TUTS
Tuesday October 10, 2017:
TIME AND THE CONWAYS Opens on Broadway
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
BRIGHT STAR, Featuring Carmen Cusack, Begins in L.A.
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Eva Noblezada Brings GIRL NO MORE to The Green Room 42
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Hill, Watts Star in World Premiere of Nat 'King' Cole Show in PA
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel Visit This Morning's TODAY on NBC
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Jane Alexander Leads FIREFLIES Premiere at Long Wharf
Wednesday October 11, 2017:
Juilliard Drama Launches Its 50th Anniversary Season
Thursday October 12, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT
Thursday October 12, 2017:
Betty Buckley Returns to Joe's Pub with STORY SONGS #2
Thursday October 12, 2017:
Reg Rogers Leads New Version of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep
Friday October 13, 2017:
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Begins Off-Broadway
Friday October 13, 2017:
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL Parody Is 'There For You' Off-Broadway
Friday October 13, 2017:
Natalie Weiss Stars as 'Molly' in GHOST in White Plains
Friday October 13, 2017:
Rich New Staging of RAGTIME Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre
Friday October 13, 2017:
Steven Grant Douglas Joins Natalie Weiss in GHOST at WPPAC
Friday October 13, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Jonathan Groff Stars in MINDHUNTER, Premiering on Netflix Tonight
Friday October 13, 2017:
Vivica Fox Stars in TWO CAN PLAY THAT GAME Stage Adaptation

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


