Video: HELL'S KITCHEN's Jackie Leon Is on Fire

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! Jackie Leon is on FIRE! They are burning up the stage 8x a week in Hell’s Kitchen playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Jackie tells the story of how they received the part, audition process, dealing with the impostor syndrome of being in an Alicia Keys musical as her Broadway debut, the journey to feeling that they can do it, the support they received from some all-star castmates like Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more. Plus we talk about Jackie’s creativity. Jackie has written plays based on some fun, spooky, and original ideas! This is a fun chat with one of Broadway’s newest stars!

About The Roundtable:

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!