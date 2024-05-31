Celebrate 2-4-6-0-1 Day This Saturday; LES MISERABLES Ends Sold-Out Toronto Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tomorrow, June, 1, 2024, or 2024/06/01, musical theatre fans can honor Jean Valjean, the timeless hero of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s award-winning international sensation, Les Misérables.

It only comes around once a century that the universe aligns to honor Jean Valjean. This century, that date is tomorrow – Saturday June 1, 2024. Put another way, the date 24601 is exactly the numbers that identified Jean Valjean.

Tattooed on his chest, 24601 forever marked him as a criminal – if that is what you call a desperate and poor person who stole a loaf of bread to feed his starving baby nephew. How Valjean found grace and committed his life to helping others is the timeless story that Victor Hugo wrote in 1862 and that inspired what's come to be known as “the world's favourite musical” – Les Misérables.

The date also marks the final performance of Les Misérables' 10-week sold-out engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. This is the seventh engagement of Les Misérables in Toronto.

The first was its Canadian premiere in 1989. Including the current engagement, the musical has played 184 weeks in Toronto to an audience of almost 3 million.