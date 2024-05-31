THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Great Gatsby playing on Broadway?

The Great Gatsby is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre. It is located at 1681 Broadway (between 52nd and 53rd Street).

How do I get to The Great Gatsby on Broadway?

The Broadway Theatre is one of the northern-most Broadway theatres, but is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are 7th Ave (B, D, E), 50th St (1), and 50th St (A, C, E).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did The Great Gatsby open on Broadway?

The Great Gatsby began previews at the Broadway Theatre on March 29, 2024 and opened on April 25, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is The Great Gatsby playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.

What is The Great Gatsby based on?

The Great Gatsby is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal 1925 novel. The book is widely considered to be a literary masterpiece and a contender for the title of the Great American Novel. It has spawned several film and television adaptations, including Baz Lurhmann's 2013 film starring Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Carey Mulligan.

Do you have to know the book and movie to enjoy The Great Gatsby?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the album will certainly recognize the story.

What is The Great Gatsby about?

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

Who wrote The Great Gatsby?

The musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

Is there more than one The Great Gatsby musical?

Yes, in addition to this prodction, Gatsby: An American Myth is also running at the A.R.T. It features a score by Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett and a book by Martyna Majok.

How long is The Great Gatsby?

The Great Gatsby is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

What days of the week does The Great Gatsby play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in The Great Gatsby?

Characters in The Great Gatsby include: Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, Nick Carraway, Jordan Baker, Myrtle Wilson, Tom Buchanan, George Wilson, and Meyer Wolfsheim.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Great Gatsby?

The original Broadway cast includes: Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Sara Chase, John Zdrojeski, Paul Whitty, and Eric Anderson.

Is the original cast still in The Great Gatsby?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Great Gatsby.

What songs are in The Great Gatsby?

Musical numbers in The Great Gatsby include:

"Roaring On" - Nick and Company

"Absolute Rose" - Daisy, Jordan, Tom, and Nick

"New Money" - Jordan, Nick, Wolfsheim and Company

"For Her" - Gatsby

"Valley of Ashes" - Wilson

"Second-Hand Suit" - Myrtle, Tom, and Company

"For Better or Worse" - Daisy

"The Met" - Nick

"Only Tea" - Gatsby, Nick, Wolfsheim and Company

"My Green Light" - Gatsby and Daisy

"Shady" - Wolfsheim and Company

"Better Hold Tight" - Nick and Jordan

"Past Is Catching Up to Me" - Gatsby

"La Dee Dah With You" - Gilda Gray and Company

"Go" - Daisy and Gatsby

"Made to Last" - Tom, Gatsby, Daisy, Jordan, and Nick

"One-Way Road" - Myrtle

"God Sees Everything" - Wilson

"For Her (Reprise)" - Gatsby, Nick, and Wilson

"New Money (Reprise)" - Company

"Beautiful Little Fool" - Daisy

"Finale: Roaring On" - Nick and Company

Does The Great Gatsby have a cast recording?

Not yet, but the digital album arrives June 21, 2024 and the physical CD is set for release on August 2.

Did The Great Gatsby win any awards?

The Great Gatsby was nominated for one Tony Award for Best Costume Design Of A Musical (Linda Cho).

Can I bring my child to The Great Gatsby?

Yes! The Great Gatsby is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to The Great Gatsby?

You can get tickets to The Great Gatsby and every other Broadway show here.

Does The Great Gatsby have a lottery?

Yes! In-person rush is available on the day of the performance at the Broadway Theatre box office (53rd and Broadway). One person may buy up to two tickets for $40 each (or $25 each with a valid student ID).

A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance via digital lottery. The lottery will open at 12:00AM one day before the performance, and close at 3:00PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM one day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Great Gatsby!