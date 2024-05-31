THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out all the details below!
The Great Gatsby is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre. It is located at 1681 Broadway (between 52nd and 53rd Street).
The Broadway Theatre is one of the northern-most Broadway theatres, but is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are 7th Ave (B, D, E), 50th St (1), and 50th St (A, C, E).
The Great Gatsby began previews at the Broadway Theatre on March 29, 2024 and opened on April 25, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.
Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.
The Great Gatsby is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal 1925 novel. The book is widely considered to be a literary masterpiece and a contender for the title of the Great American Novel. It has spawned several film and television adaptations, including Baz Lurhmann's 2013 film starring Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Carey Mulligan.
Abosolutely not, though fans of the album will certainly recognize the story.
Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.
The musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.
Yes, in addition to this prodction, Gatsby: An American Myth is also running at the A.R.T. It features a score by Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett and a book by Martyna Majok.
The Great Gatsby is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.
Characters in The Great Gatsby include: Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, Nick Carraway, Jordan Baker, Myrtle Wilson, Tom Buchanan, George Wilson, and Meyer Wolfsheim.
The original Broadway cast includes: Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Sara Chase, John Zdrojeski, Paul Whitty, and Eric Anderson.
Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Great Gatsby.
Musical numbers in The Great Gatsby include:
"Roaring On" - Nick and Company
"Absolute Rose" - Daisy, Jordan, Tom, and Nick
"New Money" - Jordan, Nick, Wolfsheim and Company
"For Her" - Gatsby
"Valley of Ashes" - Wilson
"Second-Hand Suit" - Myrtle, Tom, and Company
"For Better or Worse" - Daisy
"The Met" - Nick
"Only Tea" - Gatsby, Nick, Wolfsheim and Company
"My Green Light" - Gatsby and Daisy
"Shady" - Wolfsheim and Company
"Better Hold Tight" - Nick and Jordan
"Past Is Catching Up to Me" - Gatsby
"La Dee Dah With You" - Gilda Gray and Company
"Go" - Daisy and Gatsby
"Made to Last" - Tom, Gatsby, Daisy, Jordan, and Nick
"One-Way Road" - Myrtle
"God Sees Everything" - Wilson
"For Her (Reprise)" - Gatsby, Nick, and Wilson
"New Money (Reprise)" - Company
"Beautiful Little Fool" - Daisy
"Finale: Roaring On" - Nick and Company
Not yet, but the digital album arrives June 21, 2024 and the physical CD is set for release on August 2.
The Great Gatsby was nominated for one Tony Award for Best Costume Design Of A Musical (Linda Cho).
Yes! The Great Gatsby is recommended for ages 10 and up.
You can get tickets to The Great Gatsby and every other Broadway show here.
Yes! In-person rush is available on the day of the performance at the Broadway Theatre box office (53rd and Broadway). One person may buy up to two tickets for $40 each (or $25 each with a valid student ID).
A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance via digital lottery. The lottery will open at 12:00AM one day before the performance, and close at 3:00PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM one day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.
