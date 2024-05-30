Video: Preview 'Cold Feet' from PRELUDE TO A KISS A MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Preview the song "Cold Feet" from the World Premiere of "Prelude to a Kiss a musical," coming to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield as part of Milwaukee Rep's 2024/25 Season.

The 2024/25 Season features a World Premiere musical based off the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-nominated play by Craig Lucas, Prelude to a Kiss: The Musical, two World Premiere musicals created by Artistic Director Mark Clements in the Stackner Cabaret, Women of Rock and The Craic, a Studio Season with the regional premiere of The Coast Starlight direct from Lincoln Center and a bilingual play, Espejos: Clean, and the acclaimed London West End production of The Woman in Black with its stellar British cast.

A co-production with South Coast Repertory, Prelude to a Kiss is adapted from the Tony-nominated play by Broadway great Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, American in Paris) that also inspired the 1992 hit film of the same name, and with a breathtaking score by Daniel Messé (Amélie) and Sean Hartley (Little Women the Musical). It will be performed at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Next up in the Stiemke Studio, from acclaimed writer Geor

