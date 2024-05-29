THE OUTSIDERS Will Launch National Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greasers are hitting the road! Producers The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie announced today that the Tony-nominated Best Musical The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, will officially open a North American Tour in Fall 2025 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma following tech, launch and previews at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York.

“We could not imagine anywhere else to begin this next leg of The Outsiders journey than where it all began in Tulsa,” said producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group. “S.E. Hinton’s novel has inspired generations and we’re thrilled for a new generation to experience the iconic story as we take The Outsiders across America.”

Additional tour cities, dates, and casting for the North American Tour will be announced at a later date.

Now nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award nominee Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Tony Award nominee Sound Design by Cody Spencer, Tony Award nominee Projection Design by Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.