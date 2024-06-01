Broadway Jukebox: All About Audra McDonald

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Audra's turn! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this fall, taking on what is widely regarded as the greatest role in musical theatre, “Rose” in Gypsy. Can't wait to hear her take on the iconic score? Neither can we! Hold yourself over with just 50 of our favorite Audra musical moments.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, The Sound of Music, 110 in the Shade, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Marie Christine, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Audra McDonald song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.