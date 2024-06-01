Broadway Jukebox: All About Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald will return to Broadway in Gypsy in Fall 2024.

By: Jun. 01, 2024
Broadway Jukebox: All About Audra McDonald
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

It's Audra's turn! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this fall, taking on what is widely regarded as the greatest role in musical theatre, “Rose” in Gypsy. Can't wait to hear her take on the iconic score? Neither can we! Hold yourself over with just 50 of our favorite Audra musical moments.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, The Sound of Music, 110 in the Shade, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Marie Christine, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Audra McDonald song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!


Vote Sponsor


Videos