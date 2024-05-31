THE OUTSIDERS to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Tune in to see the cast of The Outsiders perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week!

On Monday, June 3, the company will appear on the show to perform a number from the new musical, which has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards. The program airs 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan ChinMilena J. ComeauBarton CowperthwaiteTilly Evans-KruegerHenry GendronRJ HigtonWonza JohnsonSean Harrison JonesMaggie KuntzRenni Anthony MageeSarahGrace MarianiMelody RoseJosh StroblVictor Carrillo TraceyTrevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

