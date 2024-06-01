Review: Broadway Veterans Shake the Walls at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The business of show business has long been portrayed by Hollywood films and Broadway shows as a world of glamor, beautiful people and success beyond imagination. Yet behind all the smoke and mirrors lies a gritty world of hard work, sheer determination and never-ending guts. On May 30, 2024, 54 Below gave voice to some of those truths behind the glitter through some hit and some lesser-known showbiz hits at The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business.

Hosted by musical theater comedienne Christine Ped (Forbidden Broadway, Chicago), who came clad in an all-black ensemble, the performance showcased several renowned titans of theater talent. Many stars joined Pedi onstage, some singing songs they had originated on Broadway, including Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia, Hairspray), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Sunday In the Park With George, Side Show, Diana) and Marc Kudisch (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 9 to 5) along with musical director, Michael Lavine.

To begin the tale of life in the crazy and oft-times cutthroat world of entertainment Broadway vet Marc Kudisch, garbed in an understated dark suit and shirt, presented the packed crowd with his interpretation of the haunting song “Pure Imagination” by Leslie Bricusse and the famed Anthony Newley. Written expressly for the 1971 film Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, Kudisch explained how all entertainment ultimately comes from a creator’s mind, and everyone can tap into their imagination. From the Broadway stage to the sound stages of Hollywood, all it takes is that spark of sheer creativity to begin the magic of performance.

Musical Director and piano accompanist, Michael Lavine’s rousing vocal rendition of “Just Go To the Movies” from A Day In Hollywood / A Night in Ukraine brought the ol “razzle dazzle” of Hollywood front and center. This reviewer was thrilled and completely overwhelmed by the outstanding and memorable performances by several Broadway icons. Karen Akers, attired in a black dress with gold embellishments and matching scarf, performed the seductive “My Husband Makes Movies” from her original role in Nine, as well as the forceful “Now”, which was written for the 100th Anniversary of Actor’s Equity. Karen Mason, dressed in black trousers, a white blouse and black heels, belted “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from her role in Sunset Boulevard, as well as Irving Berlin’s timeless tune, “Mr. Monotony.” The fair-haired dynamo Erin Davie, robed in a slinky brown dress, killer heels and large gold jewelry, presented a newly revised version of the song “Side Show” from her original role in Side Show as well as “Gorgeous” from The Apple Tree. Finally, baritone Marc Kudisch wowed the crowd with his villainous and imposing rendition of “Winning” from Steel Pier. Closing the show, Christine Pedi’s vocalization of “I’m Still Here” from Sondheim’s Follies said it all. Despite all the heartaches and problems that can occur with a career on the stage or in film it takes the toughness of spirit to keep standing in the spotlight. Wow! What a joy to see such stupendous performances from such renowned Broadway pros on the 54 Below stage!

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business featured the sublime host for the evening, Christine Pedi, the phenomenal musical theater talents of Karen Akers, Karen Mason, Erin Davie and Marc Kudisch along with musical director, Michael Lavine.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website here

Header photo credit: Maryann Lopinto

Comments