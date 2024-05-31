CGFA Flute Choir Will Perform SPIRITED MELODIES at PJPAC in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the successfully SOLD OUT debut concert in 2023, the CGFA Flute Choir is back with another project featuring soundtracks from Studio Ghibli!

Over the years, there have been lots of memorable original soundtracks written by Joe Hisaishi for Hayao Miyazaki’s movies. You can now relive those wonderful memories in Spirited Melodies concert featuring the largest flute ensemble in Malaysia!

In the upcoming concert conducted by Sze Gee CHEW, you will have the chance to relive these tunes from movies such as “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Ponyo”, “Castle in the Sky”, “Howl’s Moving Castle” and many more.

Show Details:

7th & 8th June 2024 @ 8.30pm

Added Show : 8th June 2024 @ 3pm

About – CGFA Flute Choir

CGFA Flute Choir is a community flute ensemble in Malaysia which welcomes flutist from all levels and ages, under the baton of Sze Gee CHEW. Our vision is to provide a group playing platform to all flute lovers to experience the fun of playing as a team. Most of the music is arranged by our resident music arranger according to the theme of concert programme, to suit the capability of flutists from all different background.

Comments