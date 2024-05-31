Carol Burnett Would Have Liked to Have Done MAME: 'I Love the Part'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new interview with Deadline, comedy legend and Broadway performer Carol Burnett answered some big questions about her life and career. The questions ranged from lessons she has learned, to challenges she has faced, as well as some of her guilty pleasures.

One question asked her to name a part that she has always wanted to play. Her response?

The titular role in Jerry Herman's Mame.

"I love the music. I love the part," the actress said. "And it just never came up that I would have the opportunity to do it. It’s very well written and it’s funny and she’s way over the top, and the music, the songs. There were some wonderful, wonderful numbers. That’s something that, when I was younger, I wish I’d had the time to do, even if it was just in summer stock."

Mama was originally produced on Broadway in 1966, with Angela Lansbury in the lead. Lansbury later reprised the role for the 1983 revival. The story follows the character of Mame Dennis, an eccentric bohemian with wealthy friends whose fabulous life is interrupted by the arrival of the young son of her late brother.

Burnett was the host of the hit sketch comedy The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. On Broadway, she appeared as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress's original production, earning her a Tony nomination. Her screen appearances include Miss Hannigan in the 1982 film version of Annie, Noises Off, and Palm Royale, which recently concluded its first season on Apple TV+.