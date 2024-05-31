Video: William Jackson Harper Talks Tony Nomination for UNCLE VANYA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Jackson Harper stopped by GMA3 on Friday to talk about his role as Astrov in Uncle Vanya, for which he just received his first Tony nomination.

"It's interesting because you start out studying in school thinking, 'I'm gonna do this and be on stage accepting the Tony' and then you get whooped for a good 10, 15 years and just [think] 'If I just pay the rent, that'll be great.'"

"I honestly can't believe I am here and this is happening at all," he added.

Harper says he was at the gym when he heard the news of his Tony nomination. "After my class, I got my little phone out of the cubby hole and had a ton of messages."

He went on to praise his co-stars, saying "I'm a huge fan of everyone I'm on stage with. I've seen all of their work...and think they are really talented."

Born in Dallas, Harper has an extensive background in theater, co-starring alongside Cristin Milioti in "After The Blast" at Lincoln Center, as well as on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning play "All The Way," with Bryan Cranston. He is also known for his onscreen roles in Midsommar and The Good Place, where he played Chidi Anagonye.

In addition to Harper, Uncle Vanya features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose.

The production is playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through June 16.