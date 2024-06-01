Video: Maleah Joi Moon & the Cast of HELL'S KITCHEN Perform on The KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Maleh Joi Moon and the cast of Hell's Kitchen perform 'Heartburn' on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the video here.

Before the performance Alicia Keys sat down for an interview with Clarkson, where she discussed her inspiration for the show, Tony nominations, and more.

"Hell's Kitchen was really inspired by knowing that there was so many diverse stories that I witnessed, particularly in Manhattan Plaza, and I wasn't necessarily seeing those complex unique stories out there in the world, and I wanted to start to create some of them," Keys told Clarkson.

Watch the full interview here:

Keys and Clarkson also played a game of Broadway trivia called "I Have To Know If You Know This Show!" with topics including Annie, My Fair Lady, and more!

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.