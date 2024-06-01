Video: How Camille A. Brown Brought Her Movement Language to HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did you know that Camille A. Brown has choreographed five Broadway shows (soon to be six with the 2024 revival of Gypsy) and has earned four Tony nominations for her work? This season, it's for making Hell's Kitchen move.

"To be born and raised in New York City and to be able to put all of what I know and have observed on a Broadway stage... and to be acknowledged for that feels so special," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Watch as Camille chats more about why this piece means so much to her, her connection with Alicia Keys' music, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.