NYC Tourism + Conventions Calls on City Council to Prioritize Economic Recovery

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, is calling on city council to preserve its budget, which was recently cut by $3.7M as a result of the Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG). Amongst the institution's many tourism initiatives are Broadway Week and Off-Broadway Week, which offer 2-for-1 tickets twice yearly.

The letter reads:

As you are well aware, tourism is revenue generating and a vital component of New York City's economy, driving $4.5 billion in tax revenue and supporting 380,000 jobs (9% of the City's workforce) in various sectors, including restaurants, museums, retailers, hotels, attractions, Broadway, tours, nightlife, sports and more. As longtime members of NYC Tourism, we know the value of the organization first-hand. The marketing efforts undertaken by NYC Tourism + Conventions play a crucial role -- attracting more than 62 million visitors from around the world in 2023 and spreading that foot traffic and $48 billion in spending equitably - ensuring that travelers explore not only the iconic landmarks, but also the vibrant neighborhoods in all five boroughs that make our city truly unique.

Much of this success is attributable to NYC Tourism's ongoing efforts outside the City to educate travel agents and tour operators, as well as meeting planners on why they should bring their business to the five boroughs. The organization's work includes consumer promotions such as NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Off-Broadway Week, and B2B initiatives like Tourism Ready. These initiatives not only support local economies but also foster economic inclusivity, benefiting many small, minority, and women-owned businesses that rely heavily on tourism foot traffic to sustain their operations and contribute to the economic vibrancy of their communities.