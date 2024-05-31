Little Island Summer Season Begins Tomorrow With Twyla Tharp's HOW LONG BLUES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Island will begin its summer-long season of world premieres with the first performance of How Long Blues, the new full-length dance piece conceived, choreographed, and directed by Twyla Tharp. Beginning with the first of three preview performances tomorrow, June 1, the production will officially open next Thursday evening, June 6. Performances of How Long Blues will run on Little Island through June 23.



How Long Blues is an epic narrative on the theme of resiliency inspired by American Jazz and the writing of Albert Camus.



Music arrangements are by T Bone Burnett and David Mansfield. The design team includes Scenic & Costume Design by Santo Loquasto, Lighting Design by Justin Townsend, and Sound Design by Scott Lehrer. Music Direction is by Dan Lipton.



How Long Blues is performed by Michael Cerveris, Piper Dye, Jourdan Epstein, Oliver Greene-Cramer, Kyle Halford, Colin Heininger, Daisy Jacobson, Claude CJ Johnson, Pomme Koch, Skye Mattox, Nicole Ashley Morris, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Ryann Redmond, Victoria Sames, Frances Lorraine Samson, John Selya, Reed Tankersley, Andromeda Turre, John Bailey, Justin Goldner, Wayne Goodman, Dan Lipton, Mark Lopeman, Jay Rattman, George Rush, and Paul Wells.



Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available for purchase on littleislandtickets.com, TodayTix.com, or by downloading the TodayTix app.

