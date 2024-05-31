Video: Watch Melissa Errico Sing Sondheim at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last month, Melissa Errico returned to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating her new album (released February 16, 2024 on Concord) and a different side of Steve.

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life.

The evening was music directed by Tedd Firth, and featured a quartet of talented musicians, including celebrated jazz trumpeter Bruce Harris.

Check out some of the concert highlights below!

"Good Thing Going" from Merrily We Roll Along:

"Nice Town, But-" from Climb High:

"Uptown, Downtown" from Follies:

"Being Alive" from Company: