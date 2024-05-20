Photos: MCC Celebrates Opening Night of THE LONELY FEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC just celebrated opening night of The Lonely Few, a new musical with a book by Rachel Bonds, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.

The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem). Billy Cohen (I Can Get It For You Wholesale), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), DeWitt Fleming Jr (The Tap Dance Kid), Taloria Merricks (The Wiz), and Rose Van Dyne (1776) serve as understudies.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski