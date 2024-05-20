Photos: MCC Celebrates Opening Night of THE LONELY FEW

The Lonely Few runs through June 2, 2024.
|
MCC just celebrated opening night of The Lonely Few, a new musical with a book by Rachel Bonds, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and you can check out photos below!
Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.
The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem). Billy Cohen (I Can Get It For You Wholesale), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), DeWitt Fleming Jr (The Tap Dance Kid), Taloria Merricks (The Wiz), and Rose Van Dyne (1776) serve as understudies.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Patten
Taloria Merricks
Taloria Merricks
Helen J. Shen, Taylor Iman Jones, Rachel Bonds, Lauren Patten, Ellenore Scott
DeWitt Fleming, Jr.
DeWitt Fleming, Jr.
Billy Cohen, Peter Mark Kendall
Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer
Peter Mark Kendall, Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, Thomas Silcott
Back: Billy Cohen, DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Peter Mark Kendall, Taylor Iman Jones, Damon Daunno, Thomas Silcott, Taloria Merricks Front: Christine Dwyer, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, Rose Van Dyne
The cast and creative team of THE LONELY FEW
The company of THE LONELY FEW
DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Taloria Merricks, Rose Van Dyne, Christine Dwyer, Billy Cohen
Trip Cullman, Zoe Sarnack, Rachel Bonds, Ellenore Scott
Thomas Silcott, Damon Daunno, Peter Mark Kendall
Catherine Cohen
Catherine Cohen
Larry Owens, Billy Cohen, Catherine Cohen
Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher
Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher
Laurie Lathem, Michael Greif
Laurie Lathem, Michael Greif
Beth Dembrow, Daisy Prince, Blake West, Scott Galina
Julia Cheng, Rebecca Frecknall
Julia Cheng, Rebecca Frecknall
Peppermint
Peppermint
Noah Galvin and guest
Noah Galvin and guest
