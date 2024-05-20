Photos: MCC Celebrates Opening Night of THE LONELY FEW

The Lonely Few runs through June 2, 2024.

By: May. 20, 2024
MCC just celebrated opening night of The Lonely Few, a new musical with a book by Rachel Bonds, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and you can check out photos below!

 Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back. 

The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem). Billy Cohen (I Can Get It For You Wholesale), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), DeWitt Fleming Jr (The Tap Dance Kid), Taloria Merricks (The Wiz), and Rose Van Dyne (1776) serve as understudies.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Taylor Iman Jones

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Lauren Patten

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Patten

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Billy Cohen

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Peter Mark Kendall

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Rachel Bonds

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Thomas Silcott

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Helen J. Shen, Taylor Iman Jones, Rachel Bonds, Lauren Patten, Ellenore Scott

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Rose Van Dyne

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Billy Cohen, Peter Mark Kendall

The Lonely Few
Christine Dwyer

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer

The Lonely Few
Damon Daunno

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Peter Mark Kendall, Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, Thomas Silcott

The Lonely Few
Back: Billy Cohen, DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Peter Mark Kendall, Taylor Iman Jones, Damon Daunno, Thomas Silcott, Taloria Merricks Front: Christine Dwyer, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, Rose Van Dyne

The Lonely Few
The cast and creative team of THE LONELY FEW

The Lonely Few
The company of THE LONELY FEW

The Lonely Few
DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Taloria Merricks, Rose Van Dyne, Christine Dwyer, Billy Cohen

The Lonely Few
Zoe Sarnak, Rachel Bonds

The Lonely Few
Trip Cullman, Zoe Sarnack, Rachel Bonds, Ellenore Scott

The Lonely Few
Trip Cullman, Ellenore Scott

The Lonely Few
Thomas Silcott, Damon Daunno, Peter Mark Kendall

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Catherine Cohen

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Katie Lowes

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Larry Owens

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Larry Owens, Billy Cohen, Catherine Cohen

The Lonely Few
Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Zoe Sarnak, Ephie Aardema

The Lonely Few
Laurie Lathem, Michael Greif

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Beth Dembrow, Daisy Prince, Blake West, Scott Galina

The Lonely Few
Julia Cheng, Rebecca Frecknall

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Jay Armstrong Johnson

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Peppermint

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Noah Galvin and guest

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Andrew Barth Feldman

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Kenny Leon

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Lorna Courtney

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Alex McKenna, Josh Close

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Marcia Gay Harden

The Lonely Few
The Lonely Few
Anne Kauffman

The Lonely Few
