Stage Adaptation of Film TAKE THE LEAD Will Have a Reading Today

Take the Lead, the new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas, will have a private reading today in New York City, with a cast featuring Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (singer/actress from the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls), Ivan Hernandez (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago; TV: “The Good Wife,” “And Just Like That...”), Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King), and Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), along with Giuseppe Bausilio, Brandon Borkowsky, Nella Cole, Stephanie Gomerez, Kenneth Goubran, Ellen Harvey, Kevyn Morrow, Natalia Nieves, Kevin Perdido, Matthew Risch, Rashidra Scott, Grace Slear, Salome Smith and Darien Van Rensalier.

The musical features a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins (“Schmigadoon!”), based on the New Line Cinema film written by Dianne Houston, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now, with music production by !llmind. Take the Lead will be co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Maria Torres (“So You Think You Can Dance”) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Newsies).

Take the Lead is scheduled for its world premiere next year at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ, where it plays from March 29–April 27, 2025.