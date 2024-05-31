Video: Shoshana Bean Discusses Playing a Mother in HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-nominated performer Shoshana Bean stopped by CBS Mornings on Friday as part of their annual "Road to the Tonys" series, where they spotlight different nominated shows and performers during Tony season.

Bean visited to discuss the musical Hell's Kitchen, which has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards, tying with Stereophonic as the most nominated show this season.

In the interview, Bean highlighted the difficulty of adjusting to playing an older character for the show.

"It [the praise for Hell's Kitchen] is really special because it is challenging to age in this business. And it was challenging for me to accept, at this stage of my career, finally playing a mother...It was an arm wrestle with my ego to step into this."

Bean added "This isn't your 'normal mother' on Broadway. We are really rewriting some old, tired paradigms with these characters."

She calls working with Alicia Keys "the biggest gift this project" who she says has "sought to highlight what's unique about each one of us."

Watch the full interview!

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.