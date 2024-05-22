Photos: Imelda Staunton and More in Rehearsal For HELLO, DOLLY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released for this summer’s new production of Hello, Dolly!, as one of the most iconic musicals of all time comes to The London Palladium.

With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at The London Palladium on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a strictly limited 10-week season (Press Night: Thursday 18 July).

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.



Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan