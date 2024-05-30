This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Marketing, Audience Services, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/30/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Scenic Charge Artist

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Properties Carpenter Overhire

The Goodman Theatre is searching for Experienced Props Carpentry Overhire to work collaboratively with the Properties Supervisor and other prop department members on its production of Midnight in the Garden of Good... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Artistic Intern

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with an interest in learning about a Regional Theater Artistic department, with some administrative experience, to serve as Artistic Intern. The Artistic Intern reports to the Associate Producer and supports the work of the Artistic Department, which also includes the Artistic Director cohort and the Associate Artistic Director. The Artistic Intern will contribute meaningfully to the organizational culture of the Wilma and will advocate to advance ou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Pippin*

Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Pippin* Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2024 production of Pippin! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is seeking candidates for the role of Executive Director. This appointment serves as the administrative leader of Cleveland’s preeminent classical theater and is also a key player in the unique collaborative producing model that has developed between GLT, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. The position is based in Cleveland. The ED will provide entrepreneurial, flexible, and people-centered leadership for GLT, an organization dedicated to... (more)

Internships - Creative: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 10-July 30)

OVERNIGHT THEATER CAMP ON COLLEGE CAMPUS SEEKS COUNSELORS! HIGHEST NEED FOR MALE APPLICANTS! Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for our 69th Season. Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. Our highest need is for MALE-identifying or non-binary applicants to reside in our "boys" hall, and t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant

Position Title: Production Assistant Department: Production Department, Stage Management Reports To: Stage Manager, Associate Director of Production Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $640-$680 per week, depending on experience Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Dates of Employment: September 17, 2024 – June 29, 2025 Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Learning & Community Engagement

The Director of Learning and Community Engagement will be an innovative thought leader, strong collaborator, and skillful public advocate, with a fervent commitment to community engagement and relationship development. In addition to planning for the future of MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement Program, they will guide a multi-faceted operation of dynamic, innovative programs, serving more than 3,000 individuals annually. As the first education program created by a major New York theater c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

Marketing Associate The Marketing Associate at Florida Studio Theatre plays a pivotal role in supporting the administrative functions and operations of the Marketing Department. Key responsibilities include creating sales-related email blasts, contributing as a writer for FST newsletters, and supporting the annual ad sales campaign. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong communication skills, including writing, presenting, and pitching, and can place stories within consumer, industry, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props Supervisor

Join our team of hardworking staff members who take pride in the quality of their work and celebrate diversity in their workplace. Virginia Repertory Theatre, Central Virginia’s largest nonprofit, professional theatre company, is seeking a Props Supervisor to join our full-time staff. To learn more about Virginia Rep, visit our website. The Props Supervisor reports to the Production Manager and supervises the Props Artisan and Scenic Artist & Props Apprentice in executing all department respon... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Audience Services Associate

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the w¬orld. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accoun... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Personnel

Costume Personnel Eglevsky Ballet – Bethpage, NY 11714 Eglevsky Ballet seeks Costume Personnel for various productions throughout the year. Required Skills: • Must have excellent sewing skills, both with machine (regular and serger) and by hand. • Ability to make alterations and adapt costumes for various body types. Experience working with dance costumes is a plus. Must have basic tailoring skills for women/men. Schedule: Weekend Availability Transportation: Studio is easily acc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Properties Artisan

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help c... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week for IMMEDIATE START. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreography, writing, directi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Entrepreneur to Market -Sales - Work - Off Broadway Musical Comedy

Awesome Gig for Recent Graduate or someone new to NYC Looking to get started in NYC theater Off Broadway Musical to open this October needs help in - Development of market, ticket ideas, product placement - Help create, order and do Sales of promo materials. Helping book and set-up promotion nights - Marketing - Sales - Getting the word out If it works out - you will be part of management during the run to - Greet and Place Pay $700 to start / month plus commission plus expenses Full Time Pos... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Entrepreneur to Market -Sell - Promote - Work - Off Broadway Musical Comedy

Awesome Gig for Recent Graduate or someone new to NYC Looking to get started in NYC theater Off Broadway Musical to open this October needs help in - Development of market, ticket ideas, product placement - Helping book and set-up promotion nights - Marketing - Sales - Getting the word out If it works out - you will be part of management during the run to - Greet and Place Pay $700 to start / month plus commission plus expenses Full Time Possible when show opens

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Director

The Production Director (PD) is a full-time exempt position reporting to the Ballet Hispánico (BH) Company Manager. The BH PD will have full responsibility for logistics and the technical aspects of every BH artistic production. Under the direction of the Artistic Director/CEO, the dance company tours 20-30 weeks pe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Coordinators

Join our team as our new Technical Coordinators! In this role, you’ll ensure the highest standards related to the success of all events. The Technical Coordinator’s primary responsibility is to plan and manage the day-to-day activities related to the successful mounting of events. You’ll also ensure that all deadlines and budgets are met in a safe and timely manner while maintaining an effective production process and promoting a positive educational environment. Best consideration is Thu, May 3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The Executive Director will lead one of Michigan’s most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will be responsible for the administration and management of all business operations, finance, fundraising, education, marketing, IT, facilities, and community engagement. The Executive Director will create an organizational culture of teamwork, accountability, safety, and... (more)