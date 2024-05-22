Photos: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palace Theatre is officially back! The iconic venue closed in 2018 for a significant renovation and restoration, which included substantial infrastructure upgrades to the building, a new orchestra pit and stage lifts, as well as ornate new finishes palette and light fixtures inspired by the original Beaux-Arts style.

The Nederlander Organization, under the leadership of James L. Nederlander, announced the grand opening of a reimagined Palace Theatre in May 2024.

The project also included raising the historically landmarked venue 30 feet in the air. The theater, which weighs 14 million pounds, is a protected landmark, meaning the structure, from the stage to the balcony, had to be moved without suffering as much as a crack in the delicate plasterwork adorning ceilings, arches and box seats.

The theater now has a new entrance on West 47th and a new lobby, marquee, and backstage area. The new space has 1,648 seats and is one of The Nederlander Organization‘s nine Broadway theaters. It is co-owned with Stewart F. Lane.

Ben Platt: Live at the Palace will be the first concert to reopen the Palace Theatre on May 28th, 2024, followed by the new Broadway musical, Tammy Faye.