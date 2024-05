Photos: Jonathan Groff and Friends Celebrate New Sardi's Caricature

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, 2024 Tony nominee Jonathan Groff was honored with his very own caricature at Sardi’s, with special remarks from friend, Sutton Foster.

Special guests included old friends Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Maria Friedman, Eddie Redmayne, Patina Miller, Sutton Foster, Alfred Molina, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Gideon Glick, Jennifer Damiano, Lilli Cooper, and more.

Groff's other Broadway credits include: Hamilton (Tony nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), In My Life. Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, Spring Awakening. TV/film: “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy nomination), Frozen I, Frozen II, The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas