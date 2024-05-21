Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Awards were presented Monday, May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

By: May. 21, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the Broadway productions of Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more were winners at this year's 2024 Chita Rivera Awards. View a full list of winners!

Awards nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2023-2024 season.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Bernadette Peters received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Mayte Natalio (Suffs) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award. Addiditionally, Phil LaDuca received the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri and The Rockettes

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Rockettes

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
From The Cast of The Outsiders-Melody Rose, Sarah Grace Mariani, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Kristen Carcone, Henry Julian Gendron, Milena J. Comeau, Rick Kuperman, Barton Cowperthwaite, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Jordan Chin, RJ Higton, Sean Harrison Jones, Kevin Csolak, Jeff Kuperman

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Richie Ridge

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Demby Cain

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby Cain

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorin Latarro

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ali Louis Bourgzgui

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Marina Tamayo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jamie deRoy

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jamie deRoy and Rachel Stange

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Diane Byer and David Petersen

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Phil LaDuca

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bruce Robert Harris

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Huey Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorin Latarro and Huey Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorna Luft

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorna Luft, Riki Kane Larimer and Grant Plotkin

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lisa Mordente and Kenny Ortega

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Norm Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Stephanie Pope and Lloyd Culbreath

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Julia Cheng

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Mayte Natalio

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Tilly Evans-Krueger

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman with Tilly Evans-Krueger

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Marc Saltarelli

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters with Joe Lantern

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lea Salonga

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lea Salonga, Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Debbie Allen

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Corbin Bleu and Debbie Allen

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Chloe Davis and Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Chloe Davis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Justin Peck

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Morton

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Deja McNair

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Avery Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Phillip Johnson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Avery Wilson and Phillip Johnson

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Anthony Crivello

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Olaribigbe

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Tommy Bracco

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Tommy Bracco and Ross Lekites

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Garnier and Amy Hall Garnier

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Amy Hall Garnier

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Mike Baerga

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lainie Sakakura and Isa Sanchez

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Leo Moctezuma

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Shoshana Bean

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Shoshana Bean

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of Hells kitchen-

Nyseli Vega, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Susan Oliveras, Michael Greif, Onyxx Noel, Niki Saludez, Timothy L. Edwards 

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of Cabaret that includes- Kayla Jenerson, Corinne Munsch, MiMi Scardulla, Pedro Garzo, Julia Cheng, Rebecca Frecknall, Loren Lester, Hannah Florence, Colin Cunliffe, David Merino, Spencer James Weidie, Sun Kim, Deja McNair, Karl Skyler Urban

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of The Heart of Rock and Rol that includes -Josh Breckenridge, Billy Tighe, Jennifer Noble, Robin Masella, Huey Lewis, Michael Olaribigbe, Michaeljon Slinger, Joe Moeller, Mike Baerga, Lorin Latarro, TyNia Rene Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Leah Read, Tommy Bracco

l

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Heard of Rock and Roll Cast Members-Olivia Cece and Leah Read

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
The Heard of Rock and Roll Cast Members-Robin Masella, Jennifer Noble, Joe Moeller and Leah Read


Vote Sponsor


Videos