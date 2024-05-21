Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Awards were presented Monday, May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the Broadway productions of Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more were winners at this year's 2024 Chita Rivera Awards. View a full list of winners!
Awards nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2023-2024 season.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Bernadette Peters received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Mayte Natalio (Suffs) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award. Addiditionally, Phil LaDuca received the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joe Lanteri and The Rockettes
The Rockettes
From The Cast of The Outsiders-Melody Rose, Sarah Grace Mariani, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Kristen Carcone, Henry Julian Gendron, Milena J. Comeau, Rick Kuperman, Barton Cowperthwaite, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Jordan Chin, RJ Higton, Sean Harrison Jones, Kevin Csolak, Jeff Kuperman
Michael Demby Cain
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby Cain
Ali Louis Bourgzgui
Marina Tamayo
Diane Byer and David Petersen
Lorna Luft, Riki Kane Larimer and Grant Plotkin
Lisa Mordente and Kenny Ortega
Stephanie Pope and Lloyd Culbreath
Julia Cheng
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman with Tilly Evans-Krueger
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
Marc Saltarelli
Bebe Neuwirth and Camille A. Brown
Bebe Neuwirth and Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters with Joe Lantern
Bebe Neuwirth and Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga, Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements
Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon
Chloe Davis and Brooke Shields
Phillip Johnson
Avery Wilson and Phillip Johnson
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Michael Garnier and Amy Hall Garnier
Amy Hall Garnier
Lainie Sakakura and Isa Sanchez
The Cast of Hells kitchen-
Nyseli Vega, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Susan Oliveras, Michael Greif, Onyxx Noel, Niki Saludez, Timothy L. Edwards
The Cast of Cabaret that includes- Kayla Jenerson, Corinne Munsch, MiMi Scardulla, Pedro Garzo, Julia Cheng, Rebecca Frecknall, Loren Lester, Hannah Florence, Colin Cunliffe, David Merino, Spencer James Weidie, Sun Kim, Deja McNair, Karl Skyler Urban
The Cast of The Heart of Rock and Rol that includes -Josh Breckenridge, Billy Tighe, Jennifer Noble, Robin Masella, Huey Lewis, Michael Olaribigbe, Michaeljon Slinger, Joe Moeller, Mike Baerga, Lorin Latarro, TyNia Rene Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Leah Read, Tommy Bracco
l
The Heard of Rock and Roll Cast Members-Olivia Cece and Leah Read
The Heard of Rock and Roll Cast Members-Robin Masella, Jennifer Noble, Joe Moeller and Leah Read
Videos