Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, the Broadway productions of Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more were winners at this year's 2024 Chita Rivera Awards. View a full list of winners!

Awards nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2023-2024 season.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Bernadette Peters received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Mayte Natalio (Suffs) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award. Addiditionally, Phil LaDuca received the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy