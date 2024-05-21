Photos: SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun Visits THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Succession’s” Nicholas Braun headed to Broadway this week to catch the new hit musical “The Heart of Rock and Roll”. After the show, he congratulated the cast along with the show’s writer, Jonathan A. Abrams and music legend Huey Lewis, whose music catalog was the inspiration for the show.

See photos below!

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.