Previews: Musikal Keluarga Cemara Offers Presale Tickets from June 1 through 6

The upcoming Musikal Keluarga Cemara by Visinema Studios, www.indonesiakaya.com, and Teater Musikal Nusantara has announced their presale period and prices at a press conference held on Thursday, May 30. The presale offers discounted tickets and will run from June 1 through 6 at Loket.com.

Musikal Keluarga Cemara is based on the story by Arswendo Atmowiloto about a family rebuilding their life after an economic downfall. The heartwarming tale has been adapted to TV series, movies, and a web series throughout the years. The stage musical version will run from June 21 through July 15 at Ciputra Artpreneur, Kuningan, Jakarta.

Typically, productions at Ciputra Artpreneur necessitate higher ticket prices due to the cost of the venue and the production of stage elements suitable to enliven the space. However, Musical Keluarga Cemara producers committed to make tickets available at a relatively affordable starting price. The full early bird prices are as follow:

Weekdays

Bronze: Rp149.900

Silver: Rp249.900

Gold: Rp349.900

Platinum: Rp549.900

VIP: Rp749.900

VVIP: Rp1.149.900 (including a special merchandise set)

Weekends

Bronze: Rp174.900

Silver: R299.900

Gold: Rp399.900

Platinum: Rp599.900

VIP: Rp799.900

VVIP: Rp1.249.900 (including a special merchandise set)

At the press conference, it was also revealed that the titular Keluarga Cemara (“Cemara Family”) will be played by an alternating set of four cast members, while the supporting characters and ensemble stay the same throughout.

Keluarga Berharga

Abah: Simhala Avadana

Emak: Galabby Thahira

Euis: Aisyah Fadhila

Ara: Quinn Salman

Keluarga Bahagia

Abah: Taufan Purbo

Emak: Andrea Miranda

Euis: Amira Karin

Ara: Fazka

The press conference also showcased three numbers from the show: Opak Party, Bahagia Yha, and the iconic Keluarga Cemara theme song originally written for the TV series. The numbers chosen not only highlighted the size of the cast, but also the infectious and joyous energy that’s likely to please the audience starting on June 21.

Musikal Keluarga Cemara is written by Yemima Krisantina and Widya Arifianti, with songs composed by Ifa Fachir and Simhala Avadena. The show is directed by Pasha Prakasa, with Cristian Immanuell, Billy Gamaliel, and Chriskevin Adefrid as producers and Anggia Kharisma and Herry B. Salim as executive producers.





