APPROPRIATE On Broadway Announces Final Extension

Due to popular demand, the critically-acclaimed Second Stage Theater production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Sarah Paulson, has added an additional eight performances only, extending for a third and final time after 26 weeks on Broadway.

Currently nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Revival, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Actor in a Featured Role in Play, and Best Direction of a Play, APPROPRIATE will now be performed through Sunday, June 30th at the Belasco Theater (111 West 44th Street).

“We are beyond thrilled to extend APPROPRIATE for one more week so additional audiences can witness this astonishing cast bring Branden’s brilliant play to life,” said the producers of APPROPRIATE. “The response from critics and audiences alike has been overwhelming, propelling the production from The Hayes Theater to an extended run at The Belasco and we feel lucky and extremely grateful for the support the show has received from the Broadway community.”

APPROPRIATE opened to unanimous rave reviews at The Hayes Theater on December 18, 2023 and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. The production broke Second Stage’s Hayes Box Office record, becoming the Company’s most successful Hayes production ever. Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the production transferred to the Belasco Theater for an additional limited 13-week engagement. Upon closing on June 30th, APPROPRIATE will have played 194 performances and 23 previews.

APPROPRIATE is one the most celebrated productions of the Broadway season, having received 8 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Sarah Paulson), Best Performance by an Actor in Featured Riole in a Play (Corey Stoll), Best Direction of a Play (Lila Neugebauer), Best Scenic Design of a Play (dots), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jane Cox), Best Costume Design of a Play (Dede Ayite), and Best Sound Design of Play (Bray Poor and Will Pickens). The production received both the Drama League Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Revival of a Play, and Sarah Paulson received the Drama League’s prestigious Distinguished Performance Award.

Additionally, APPROPRIATE has been nominated for 7 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play (Sarah Paulson), Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play (Michael Esper), Outstanding Direction of a Play (Lila Neugebauer), Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play (dots), Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play (Jane Cox), and Outstanding Sound Design of a Play (Bray Poor and Will Pickens)

APPROPRIATE features Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“Billions,” “House of Cards”), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Ella Beatty (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”), Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).

APPROPRIATE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, Bad Robot Live, Runyonland, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Bee Carrozzini in association with Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director).

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. The Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

APPROPRIATE is performed on the following schedule at the Belasco Theater: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday at 1pm and 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday at 3pm. NOTE: the performance on Sunday, June 16th will be at 1pm.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.