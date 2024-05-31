Video: Go Inside Opening Night Of THE PREACHER'S WIFE in Atlanta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, May 24, 2024, THE PREACHER’S WIFE celebrated opening night at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, this world premiere musical was celebrated by stars and audiences alike as it debuted on the Coca-Cola Stage. Watch as the creative team walks the red carpet in this all-new video!

"When I was young this felt so far away, out of reach, and to have the Alliance scoop me up and develop a show I love so dearly, there's no other feeling like it..." said Tituss Burgess.

"I'm so excited to be here opening Preacher's Wife in Atlanta - a city I've loved being in before. I'm so excited for audiences here to take this story and just run with it." said Michael Arden.

Penned by writer Azie Dungey and featuring music and lyrics by actor, writer, and producer Tituss Burgess, this sensational production promises an unmissable exploration of community, family and faith.

The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE is led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Film: Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife; TV: Boston Public, Gray’s Anatomy; Broadway: Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (TV: Glee, Single Black Female, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, The Wiz Live!, West End: Dreamgirls) as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr (Hamilton) as Dudley.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE creative team is led by Tony Award-winning Director Michael Arden (Broadway: Parade; Alliance Theatre: Maybe Happy Ending) and award-winning Director and Alliance Theatre’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Regional: Toni Stone, Alliance Theatre: Furlough’s Paradise).