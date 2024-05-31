Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing 'All American Queen' as Part of The Honeymind Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt has just dropped his third studio album, Honeymind. As previously announced on social media, the album is inspired by a hike he took with his fianceé, Noah Galvin.

Listen to Ben Platt sing 'All American Queen' from the album as part of The Honeymind Sessions here!

Currently, Platt is playing a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre, which runs from May 28 through June 15.

Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.