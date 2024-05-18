Photos: NYC Students Hit the Rehearsal Room for the Roger Rees Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals have officially begun for the 2023-24 Roger Rees Awards, which will be hosted by Bonnie Milligan tomorrow, May 19, at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. This year’s nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the Tony® Award-nominated production, Back to the Future, the showcase will feature 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees in musical production numbers from Back to the Future and Spamalot (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide) as well as solo performances by award finalists. W.T. Clarke High School's Pit Orchestra, winner of the inaugural New York City Center High School Orchestra Award, under the direction of guest conductor Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella, Ain’t Too Proud), will also be featured at the ceremony. The Roger Rees Awards is directed and choreographed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Christine Riley.

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Tune in on Sunday, May 19 at 3pm ET to watch the live pre-show featuring BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge and Student Reporter winner Gianna Longo and check out photos of the students in rehearsals below!

Photo Credit: Lauren Van Hemert