Video: Inside Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's BYE BYE BIRDIE

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. The star-studded cast will include Christian Borle as Albert Peterson, Krysta Rodriguez as Rosie Alvarez, and Ephraim Sykes as Conrad Birdie, SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron as Mae Peterson, Ashlyn Maddox as Kim MacAfee, Tony Award® nominee Richard Kind as Harry MacAfee, and Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson as Doris MacAfee.

This new production, dedicated to the memory of original Bye Bye Birdie star and 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree Chita Rivera, will be directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Denis Jones and music direction by John Bell.

"Besides seeing the movie a long time ago, I've never had an experience with this show," Sykes told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Especially with Conrad getting to be a Black guy for the first time, there's so many people that I'm getting to lean into, who I think Elvis took from. I'm so excited to pay homage to some of these people and put my own spin on it."

In this video, watch as the cast chats about their characters and performs "A Lot of Livin' to Do," "Kids," and "Rosie."