Hank Azaria, Ramin Karimloo & More Join Lineup for Broadway Bets 2024

A full house of Broadway favorites are in the cards to attend Broadway’s official game night when Broadway Bets returns this Monday, June 3, 2024.

Special guests set to up the ante include Hank Azaria (The Simpsons); David Costabile (TV’s Billions); Drew Gasparini (The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers); Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl, City Center’s Titanic); Andy Karl (Into the Woods); Richard Kind (TV’s Curb Your Enthusiasm); Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot); Jarrod Spector (Hamilton), Marc Summers (The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers; celebrated television host) and David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Off-Broadway’s Dead Outlaw).

Broadway Bets brings the friendly Texas Hold ’em tournament back to the New York City theater district’s legendary and much-loved Sardi’s. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

An extremely limited number of $500 tournament player tickets will be available at the door.

Doors open at 6 pm with cocktails and food; the tournament begins at 7 pm. All Broadway Bets (#BroadwayBets) attendees are invited to enjoy Sardi’s fare throughout the evening and an open bar.

Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to play their cards right and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table.

Broadway Bets is made possible by “Royal Flush” sponsors City National Bank, the official bank of Broadway Bets, and United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Bets; bar sponsors An Enemy of the People and Stereophonic; underwriters Peg & Gary Wendlandt; and The Museum of Broadway.

“Full House” table sponsors are The Shubert Organization, Foresight Theatrical, 321 Theatrical Management, AKA, ATG Entertainment, The Araca Group, Hell’s Kitchen, The John Gore Organization (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com), The Nederlander Organization, No Guarantees, The Outsiders, The Pekoe Group, PRG, RCI Theatricals, The Road Company, Satisfi Labs, Serino Coyne, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

“Two Pair” sponsors are CAA, Disney Theatrical Group, MagicSpace Entertainment, RoadCo Entertainment, Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP, Situation, Sony Music Masterworks, TodayTix Group, Winston Jones Productions, Withum and WME.

Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

The tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and RoadCo Entertainment, and Alex Wolfe, associate general manager at Foresight Theatrical.

Texas Hold ’em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the number of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for the championship title.

Across its six editions, Broadway Bets has raised $1.6 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.