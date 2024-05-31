THE VIEW to Host SISTER ACT 2 Anniversary Reunion Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune into The View next week to see a reunion show celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit!

On Wednesday, June 5, The View will host an event show featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, music supervisor Marc Shaiman, and composer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises, and more. The daytime talk show airs each weekday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on ABC.

Goldberg has teased this on the show before, asking Ralph to return to The View for the reunion during a guest appearance earlier this year.

"The producers here at The View are working on putting together a reunion and we're gonna try to get as many cast members on to share many memories from the movie," Goldberg said at the time. Sister Act 2 was released in 1993 and served as a sequel to the musical comedy success.

Additionally, Goldberg is working on a third installment of the franchise. In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she would be receiving a script later that year, citing the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 leading to further interest in another Sister Act film.

The Sister Act 3 script is written by Tyler Perry, who has said "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."