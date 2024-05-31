Watch: HELL'S KITCHEN Debuts 'No One' Music Video and Four Singles From Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HELL’S KITCHEN now has four songs from the cast recording available now at all digital retailers – “Fallin”, “Authors of Forever”, “No One” and “Kaleidoscope.” Additionally, the official music video for “No One” featuring Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon is out now.

Watch here!

The full original Broadway cast recording for HELL’S KITCHEN will be officially released on Friday, June 7th on all streaming platforms and is now available for pre-order here.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

Listen to the released tracks below!