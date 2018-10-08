BWW's On This Day - October 8, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Winning Side
Mythic: A New Musical
The Height of the Storm
Midnight at the Never Get
My Parsifal Conductor
The Inheritance
Sakina's Restaurant
Fireflies
Apologia
A Bronx Tale
Mother of the Maid
Ordinary Days
Wise Children
Gloria: A Life
The Lifespan of a Fact
Mary and Max
James and the Giant Peach
The Ferryman
Arabian Nights
Dust
Tootsie
I Was Most Alive with You
Taj Express
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Glass Menagerie
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Heart of Rock & Roll
The Evolution of Mann
Strictly Ballroom
The True
Little Shop of Horrors
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
The Winning Side
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
King Lear
The Jungle
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Popcorn Falls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 0)
opening 10/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/18/18
(Canada - 2018)
opening 10/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/20/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/21/18
CLOSING SOON:
Have a Nice Day
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Levy, and Chanler-Berat & More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE
Monday October 15, 2018:
Karl, Orfeh, and Gasteyer Join 'Best Of Shows' at Feinstein's/54 Below
