BWW's On This Day - October 17, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Waitress
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Young Marx
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Freefall Frostbite
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

 CLOSING SOON:
KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Young King
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Secret Garden
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Siege
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

I of The Storm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Arye Gross Stars in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at Geffen Playhouse
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Arye Gross Stars in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at the Geffen
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Eden Espinosa & More Slated for NAMT's THE 46TH MINUTE Concert
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Tickets on Sale Today for 'CURSED CHILD' on Broadway
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Broadway Class in Session for John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
Thursday October 19, 2017:
DVR Alert: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone Visits ABC's THE VIEW Today
Thursday October 19, 2017:
HAIRSPRAY's Nikki Blonsky Joins Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Jessie Mueller Plays The Herbst in San Francisco
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Kennedy, Ushkowitz & More Star in NAMT's 2017 Festival of New Musicals
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Rachel Bay Jones and More Attend BCRF's NY Symposium & Awards Luncheon
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Stephen King Opera on Tap for 59E59's Fall 2017 Season
Friday October 20, 2017:
Jennifer Cody and More Lead Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS at Pioneer Theatre Company
Friday October 20, 2017:
MONSTERSONGS Rock Album Released
Friday October 20, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's SHE LOVES ME
Friday October 20, 2017:
Rich New Staging of RAGTIME Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre
Friday October 20, 2017:
SHE LOVES ME Kicks Off 'Broadway's Best' Lineup on PBS
Saturday October 21, 2017:
Erbe, Najimy & Reilly Appear at NYC Debut of DATING MY MOTHER Film
Sunday October 22, 2017:
'BEST IN SHOWS' Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday October 22, 2017:
BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander at 54 Below
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Broadway's Judy Kuhn & Mo Rocca Get 'IN YOUR FACE' in NYC
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Daryl Roth and Roberta Flack Named Town Hall's 2017 Friends of the Arts

