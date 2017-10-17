BWW's On This Day - October 17, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
Fire
People, Places & Things
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
The Young King
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
The Terms of My Surrender
Benny & Joon
The Secret Garden
The Siege
As You Like It
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Le Grand Mort
Fire
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
An Enemy of the People
The Honeymooners
Bells Are Ringing
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
