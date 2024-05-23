ILLINOISE's Elijah Lyons is the May 2024 Debut of the Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elijah Lyons is currently making his Broadway debut as Arctiini Illinoise! Lyons' credits include Illinoise at Park Avenue Armory, Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir at The New Ohio Theatre, Sing Street at Huntington Theater, and Illinoise at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. His studio album credits include: The Singing Effect (Lead Singer, instrumentalist, producer), Human Hands Are Cigarettes (Singer, Producer, Instrumentalist).

BroadwayWorld spoke with Lyons about his journey with the show, what he remembers most from opening night, working alongside artists who have influenced him, and more!

Read the full interview and check out photography by BroadwayWorld's own Jennifer Broski below!

How does it feel to be making your Broadway debut with Illinoise?

Honestly, it’s all been happening so quickly that I haven’t gotten to process exactly all the progress that I feel I’ve made over the past six months, career-wise. I was working a restaurant job as a waiter about six months ago, and then, suddenly, I’m here working with the likes of Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury. It’s a dream come true.

Illinoise is nominated for 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. How did it feel to learn about the nominations?

Oh god, I was at my apartment, and after I learned about all of the nominations that we had gotten, I couldn’t help but just walk around and jump for joy every 30 minutes. I never would have dreamed that last year, even at age 23, that I would be in a show that’s nominated for Best Musical, let alone three other Tony Awards. I’m just speechless, and I’m so grateful to be working with these talented, brilliant minds.

It's very cool to have been with a show from its Off-Broadway run to Broadway, what has that been like?

I was actually with the show when we were all the way back in Chicago! I’ve never seen a role like the one I’m playing on Broadway. I’m kind of standing in one place and I’m supporting the dancers while they tell the story through dance, but I also feel as if they’re giving me something to act off of while I sing and play, and let the audience in on the story.

The process of me joining happened so quickly that I was really just learning as I went, and then about a week into my whole process we were opening the show. So, I was learning the emotional depth of the show while I was doing the show, and I believe that that helped refine my performance as we went along, because every time I learned something more beautiful about the show, I was doing the show. And it kind of helped me stay in the moment, and stay present, and I think that affects the dancers, and that, in turn, affects the audience. And the more I did it in Chicago, the better it got, and the more I did it at Park Avenue Armory, the better it got, and now we’re here on Broadway, and I’m talking to you!

What do you remember most from opening night on Broadway?

I’ve been performing for so long, so I don’t get nearly as nervous as I did when I was a kid doing theatre. But opening night, hearing the chatter of the audience from back stage, I felt so unbelievably nervous. I did some tongue exercises because I felt like my throat was tightening, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can do this.’ And then it was time to head out on stage, and I just had this moment where I took in the audience, and took in three deep breaths, and I felt this rush once the music started. And then all of what happened during the show was just a blur. The next thing I remember is taking that bow and really getting this huge adrenaline rush of standing in front of a Broadway audience and letting them know who you are. I felt like I could do anything in that moment.

How has it been working with this company?

It’s a dream come true. When I was in college studying acting, I was doing a play by one of the co-writers, Jackie Sibblies Drury, called Fairview. I was studying that in college, and now I’m working with her. Justin Peck, I had admired his work from West Side Story, and now I’m working with him. Ben Cook, who is one of the stars of the show, he’s one of the reasons that I got into acting when I was younger, and now I’m working with him. These are all people that didn’t know that they were helping me when I was younger, and now, to be working alongside them makes me really proud of myself. It makes me feel as if I finally accomplished something I had been thinking about since I was a youngin. And it also really humbles me, because I’m still learning from them, even now.

What do you want to say to audience members who are coming to see the show?

I think it’s best to approach this show with an open heart and mind, because this show has some heavy topics, and it’s a heavy story that’s told very gracefully. And when I say open mind, to me, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen on Broadway. The dancers aren’t singing, and then the singers aren’t exactly moving, we’re stationary. So, it’s a very new work, but the story is told so gracefully, and as long as you have an open heart, and are willing to receive the energy that we’re giving from the stage, I think you’ll have a beautiful experience.