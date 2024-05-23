Video: Jonathan Groff Says MERRILY Has Been His Dream of Dreams

Jonathan Groff is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

By: May. 23, 2024
Is the third time the charm for Jonathan Groff? After creating some of Broadway's most beloved characters (and earning Tony nominations for two of them), Jonathan Groff is back onstage this season in a role he admits has become a deeply personal experience. 

"I want to be able to talk to you about this, but it's very hard to do without crying," he told old friend Richard Ridge. "[Merrily We Roll Along] is all of our stories. It feels so personal, what Sondheim and George Furth wrote. It feels like diary entries. They've written it so profoundly beautiful and so specific that it becomes universal."

Watch as Jonathan chats more about his beloved cast, why this piece means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.



