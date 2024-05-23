MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to TITANIQUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the hilarious new musical, Titanique.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Our story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Featuring show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart.

Titanique won the Lucile Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and is co-authored by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, with orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas James Connell. The show is currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City. In addition, this fall, Titanique will set sail across the world with productions in Montreal, Toronto, London and Sydney. Tickets and information can be found here.

"Titanique is a non-stop 90-minute waterfall of nostalgia and joy that genuinely comes from the heart. We have been so blessed by the enthusiasm and support of New York audiences and cannot wait to partner with the iconique team at MTI to spread the glittery glory of Titanique all over the world,” shared the show’s creators Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, and orchestrator/arranger Nicholas James Connell.

“Having seen the show with the original cast and many times since, the team at MTI were immediately convinced that this is a show that will delight audiences of all types and ages, in large part because the performers are having so much fun with the material,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “But it only works because Titanique is a perfectly honed comedy—a foolproof, laugh-filled tribute to one of the great films and great performers of our time. We are proud to represent this show and cannot wait to see it on stages everywhere.”

Titanique continues its award-winning run Off-Broadway at The Daryl Roth Theater, where it has enjoyed multiple extensions and sold-out performances. Produced by Eva Price, tickets are on-sale through January 2025.

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about Titanique will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, more information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.