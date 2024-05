LILLE EYOLF is Now Playing at Dramaten

Peter Jöback has released a new record, Atlas, and tonight was the first time he played all the songs live in. At the winter concerts in 2023, we got a first glimps of his new sound when he played the title song Atlas. In total there are ten new songs on the album, all which he has co-written with Ed Harcourt and Kathryn Williams and they have created a British pop sound that suits Peter vocice and style very well.