Video: Watch Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne Perform 'I Could Talk to You All Night' from THE OUTSIDERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival, The Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, along with The Outsiders bookwriter Adam Rapp sat down with John Jurgensen for a panel about bringing S. E. Hinton's best-selling novel for the stage.

The conversation was followed by a special performance of the song "I Could Talk to You All Night" by Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne from the show. In the musical, the song is sung in the first act by the characters of Ponyboy Curtis and Cherry Valence.

Watch the performance now!

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

About The Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything Festival

The Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything Festival brings together the most revolutionary minds and to explore the ideas forming what comes next. Discover the ideas shaping our future when The Wall Street Journal presents thought leaders from business, science, sports and culture at this year's The Future of Everything Festival. Join us for unscripted interviews, immersive storytelling and jaw-dropping technology. Plus, a real-life opportunity to connect with other curious minds.

Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance, Adam Rapp along with Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne joined thought leaders Paris Hilton & Carter Reum, Awkwafina & Jeremy Zimmer, Gloria Estefan & Tommy Mottola, Uma Thurman, Ilana Glazer, Regina Spektor, Ray Dalio, Lina Khan, Keily Blaire and more as a part of The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival from May 21st to 23rd at Spring Studios, NYC.

Photo credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal