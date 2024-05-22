Photos: First Look At DON'T TAKE THE PITH! At Drayton Arms Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canonbie Productions presents Don’t Take The Pith! by Peter Rae, directed by Helen Bang. See photos from the production. Running from May 21 - June 1 at Drayton Arms Theatre.

Hot on the heels of last-year’s HIT DEBUT PLAY, An Absolute Farce of a Murder Mystery (5* reviews and Best Comedy FINALIST in the London Pub Theatre Awards), Canonbie Productions presents This Season’s HOTTEST* new play - Don’t Take The Pith! *(Yes, a pun).

Set in the year Nineteen Hundred & Somerset Maugham, noted psychic Lady Susan Bloom and self-proclaimed ‘wit, rake and raconteur’ Lord Sebastian Hardcastle are summoned by The Crown to the colonial island of Not-Borneo. (It’s not a million miles away from Borneo, but it’s somewhere you definitely haven’t been and so you’re entirely unqualified to criticise our depiction of non-Western

European civilisations).

The talisman of the local tribe has gone missing – and the list of suspects is made up of a bunch of hilarious and excellently-defined characters... is it Lord Peter de Meur, head of the British Outpost? Or his wife, Lady Fleur de Meur? Could it be an inside- job, orchestrated by powerful and drop-dead-gorgeous Headswoman of the local tribe - Adiratna? Or her suspicious First Minister, her “No. 1” - Kanaka? Or the equally exotic Doctor Frenchman (pronounced Fronkmain), a guest on the island, with hidden motives? Or in true unexpected-Christie-style, the unassuming servant, Maud Pauper? Or – are things not quite what they seem? (Yeah, probably that)

Photo Credit: Wala Arts



First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

First Look at DON'T TAKE THE PITH!

Comments