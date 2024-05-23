Video: Jessica Lange Discusses MOTHER PLAY and THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-Award-winning actress Jessica Lange appeared on The View on Thursday to discuss her role in Paula Vogel's Mother Play, along with the upcoming HBO film The Great Lillian Hall.

On the show, Lange, who was nominated for a Tony for her performance, praised her co-stars Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons, who were also nominated.

"When you're out there, you just have who you're onstage with to support you...they have been the rock," the actress said.

Lange noted that she is in the "bad mother" phase of her career after playing a string of bad mothers recently, including her character in Mother Play along with Truman Capote's mother in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

She will next be seen in The Great Lillian Hall, an HBO film that centers on an aging Broadway performer who is struggling with memory loss.

She appears in the film with Kathy Bates, who she says is playing a "Thelma Ritter role...tough-talking, no bullsh*t...they have a great friendship."

Watch the full interview now!

Mother Play is directed by Tina Landau and stars Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.

From Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) comes Mother Play, a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.