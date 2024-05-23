World Premieres of THE ANTIQUITIES and BOWL EP Set For Vineyard Theatre's Upcoming Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vineyard Theatre has announced its upcoming 42nd Season which will include two world premiere productions with a third to be announced in coming weeks.

The world premiere of The Antiquities, written by Jordan Harrison (The Amateurs, Marjorie Prime) is a co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre and will be presented at Playwright Horizons (416 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). The world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan (Vineyard Artist-in-Residence), will be a co-production with National Black Theatre in association with The New Group, and will be presented at The Vineyard (108 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003). Fall programming will be announced in coming weeks.

Artistic Director Sarah Stern says, ​"We are delighted to share news of two extraordinary world-premiere works that will be part of our 2024-25 season. In a time of so much change in society, each play delves deeply into the most essential human inquiry: the nature of what it is to be alive, in our bodies and in relationship to one another. This winter, we are thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Harrison on The Antiquities after premiering his acclaimed play The Amateurs in 2018. Building on his long-time interest in how technology shapes our lives, his new play is a riveting look at our present moment, as told from a non-human future. In the spring, we will welcome Nazareth Hassan, one of the most dynamic young theatre artists in the country, with Bowl EP, their Off-Broadway debut. Bowl EP invites us into a skateboard park in the summertime to meet two skaters exploring and negotiating languages of intimacy and connection, freedom and rebellion, taking us to places we could not have predicted. Filled with humor and electricity, Bowl EPfeatures live skateboarding and live rap music to create a truly unique theatrical event. Both The Antiquities and Bowl EP are works of expansive imagination, intimate poetry, and daringly original storytelling, which invite audiences to experience theatre in new ways.”

The recipients of The Vineyard’s 2024-2025 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Colman Domingo Award residencies will be announced later this fall. The Vineyard's current Artists-in-Residence include Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Josiah Davis, Nazareth Hassan, Rudi Goblen, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, and a.k. Payne.

The Vineyard will give audiences a closer look at their 2024-25 season (and beyond) in an upcoming event on Monday, June 10 at 7 pm. Fearless Collaborations will feature conversations with Jordan Harrison and dramaturg Sarah Lunnie; Nazarath Hassan and Joe Morton; and Martha Clarke and Arthur Solari, about the process of creating the work audiences will soon have a chance to see. Patrons who join Vineyard’s Maker program for the 2024-2025 season at the Scenemaker level or above by June 3 will get free VIP access to Fearless Collaborations and join actor Joe Morton for cocktails at 5:30pm at Corkbuzz (13 E. 13th Street).

The Vineyard’s production of David Cale’s Harry Clarke, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Billy Crudup, recently closed its acclaimed run at the Ambassadors Theatre on London’s West End.

Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard’s 2024-2025 season. Three-ticket packages start at $120. Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships are $40. All memberships ensure the earliest access to tickets for a fraction of full ticket prices. To purchase and for additional information regarding packages, please visit https://vineyardtheatre.org/memberships or call the box office at 212-353-0303.

The Antiquities

By Jordan Harrison

Winter 2025 World Premiere

Co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre

Presented at Playwrights Horizons, 416 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

At the Museum of Late Human Antiquities, the curators are fiercely committed to bringing a lost civilization to life again: What were humans really like? What did they wear, what did they eat, how did they die out? By casting us into the far future, Jordan Harrison’s new play gives us an uncanny view of the present moment, as we straddle the analog world that was and the post-human world to come.

Jordan Harrison (Playwright) was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime, which had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons after premiering at the Mark Taper Forum. Other plays include The Amateurs (Vineyard Theatre), Maple and Vine, Log Cabin, and Doris to Darlene (all at Playwrights Horizons), The Grown-Up (Humana Festival), Amazons and their Men (Clubbed Thumb), Futura (NAATCO), Act a Lady (Humana Festival), and Finn in the Underworld (Berkeley Rep). Jordan is the recipient of the Horton Foote Prize for Best New American Play, the Kesselring Prize, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. TV: Three seasons as writer-producer on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” as well as Netflix’s “GLOW” and AMC's “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” A print collection of Jordan’s work, Maple and Vine & Other Plays will be published later this year by TCG.

Bowl EP

Written and directed by Nazareth Hassan

Spring 2025 World Premiere

Co-production with National Black Theatre

in association with The New Group

Presented at Vineyard Theatre, 108 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003

Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcizing a demon. With live skating and original music, enter Bowl EP: a skateboard park, in the middle of a wasteland, at the edge of the galaxy.

Nazareth Hassan they/them (Playwright/Director) is an interdisciplinary artist working in performance, writing, music, video, and photography. Recent performance works include Untitled (1-5) at The Shed (text published by 3 Hole Press),VANTABLACK at Theatretreffen Stuckemarkt in Berlin, #2112 at Center for Performance Research, and Memory A at Museo Universitario del Arte Contemporaneo in Mexico City. Their first collection of poetry and photography Slow Mania will be published in 2025 by Futurepoem. They have released four singles, available on all platforms. They were the 2022 resident dramaturg at The Royal Court Theatre. They are a 2023-25 Jerome Hill artist fellow, and the 2024-2025 Tow Foundation Artist-in-Residence at Vineyard Theatre.