Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit Will Host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards

Stage and screen stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit will host 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards on Monday, June 10 at 6:15PM at NYU Skirball Center.

The Tony Award winning actors recently starred together in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Sutton will soon appear as Princess Winnifred on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, reprising her performance from City Center Encores! and Aaron will be making his Café Carlyle debut in June.

The creative team for this year’s Drama Desk Awards has also been announced. Lorin Latarro(The Who’s Tommy; The Heart of Rock and Roll) will direct the evening and Steve Rosen & David Rossmer (The Other Josh Cohen) will be writing the show, with musical direction by Annbritt duChateau (Once Upon a Mattress; Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham (Kinky Boots), sound design by Daniel Gerhard (An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin), and video design by Ido Levran (The Lifespan of Fact). Joshua Helman(Appropriate; How I Learned to Drive) is the technical supervisor and Julia Jones (Back to the Future: The Musical) is the production stage manager.

Also at this year’s Awards, as previously announced, Nathan Lane will receive the Harold S. Prince Award and Lincoln Center’s André Bishop will receive the William Wolf Award.

The Harold S. Prince Award recognizes an individual for a lifetime achievement of outstanding contributions to the theatre and the new William Wolf Award commemorates the career of the late entertainment journalist, theater and film critic, and inspiring teacher, who was a longtime president of the Drama Desk. This award has been founded to recognize achievement, high standards, and innovation, including generosity and “giving back” to the entertainment community.

David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

“We’re delighted Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit are hosting this year’s Awards to toast this theater season of abundance,” said Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright. “Our audience is in for a real treat!”

About the Drama Desk Awards

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

As was the case last year, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York’s professional theater.

A limited number of tickets have been made available for the general public. To purchase tickets, please click HERE.