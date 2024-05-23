GREASE Producers Condemn Racist Abuse Targeting Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers of the UK & Ireland tour of Grease have released a statement addressing racist abuse directed towards members of the cast.

The statement read:

The producers of Grease are extremeley proud of the diversity of our company, and we are deeply disturbed that racist abuse has been directed towards them.

We want to make this clear - we have zero tolerance for such behaviour and are truly appalled that this happened.

We stand with our company, especially those fo teh global majority who all bring immense talent and dedication to the stage every performance.

There is no place for hate at Rydell High, and any individuals who believe otherwise are not welcome.

See the post here:

The Grease UK & Ireland Tour opened at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 12 April and ends at the Sheffield Lyceum on 16 November.

GREASE UK & Ireland Tour stars Marley Fenton as Danny, Hope Dawe as Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse as Rizzo, George Michaelides as Kenickie, Kieran Lynch as Doody, Lewis Day as Roger, Sario Solomon as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde as Frenchy, Emerald B as Jan, India Chadwick as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson as Johnny Casino.

They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner