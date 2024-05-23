Video: Watch Norm Lewis Treat Seniors to a Special Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week, Norm Lewis stopped by an assisted living facility on New York's Upper West Side to perform a special concert for the residents.

"I'll be turning 61 very soon. And when you think about it you go, 'Oh, wow, that's not too far,'" the Tony-Award nominated actor said.

Lewis hopes to provide the seniors with a "smile, some reverence, and perhaps a spiritual awakening, just like they're giving to me."

The performance came from a partnership with BroadwayCares, who had previously hosted Beth Leavel, Tony Yazbeck, and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo.

Watch the full CBS segment here!

Norm’s theatrical credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, Once on This Island, Chess, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Music Man, A Soldier’s Play, and many others. Norm's other television credits include Central Park, Women of The Movement, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on Scandal. Lewis also appeared on film in Just Mercy, The Good Mother Christmas In Tune Magnum Opus, Winter’s Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.