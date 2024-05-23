Natalie Weiss Will Play Carole King in BEAUTIFUL at Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Weiss, a Broadway performer and vocal teacher who gained viral fame and over a quarter-million subscribers to her YouTube channel “Breaking Down the Riffs,” will star in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Olney Theatre Center's Roberts Mainstage. This final production of Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season begins previews on July 3.

The production is scheduled to run through Sunday, August 25. Tickets cost $31-$96 and are available at olneytheatre.org/beautiful or by calling the box office (301-924-3400).

“Beautiful is one of the most inspiring musicals I know,” says Olney Theatre Artistic Director Jason Loewith. “The music of Carole King shaped my childhood, and the story of her challenging ascent as one of the premiere songwriters of her era lends this jukebox musical a greater sense of drama and joy than most. ”

Loewith continued, “We're especially fortunate to have Natalie Weiss in the title role. Just as the emerging genre of the singer-songwriter allowed Carole to become a superstar, the 21st-century path for singer-songwriters is online, and that's where Natalie has made such an impact. Millions of viewers seek out her performances and keen insight into the mechanics of performing on her show, “Breaking Down the Riffs.” If Carole King were starting her career today, I've no doubt she would have found her audience the way Natalie has.”

Joining Weiss in the cast are a lineup of DMV-favorites including Bobby Smith (Don Kirschner), Nikki Mirza (Cynthia Weil), Michael Perrie Jr., (Gerry Goffin), and Calvin McCullough (Barry Mann), Kaiyla Gross (Shirelle), Jay Frisby (Drifter), Donna Migliaccio (Genie), Connor James Reilly (Righteous Brother), Ian Anthony Coleman (Drifter), Kalen Robinson (Janelle), Quadry Brown (Drifter), Ariana Caldwell (Little Eva), Tori Gomez (Betty), Montel B. Butler (Drifter), Kurt Boehm (Righteous Brother), Lily Burka (Marilyn), and Simone Brown (Shirelle). Christian Montgomery serves as a swing for the production.

Amy Anders Corcoran makes her Olney Theatre Center directorial debut. Her prior work includes a new production of Disney's The Little Mermaid for Disney Wish, Christmas in Connecticut at Goodspeed Musicals, and a turn as assistant director for the Broadway production of Escape from Margaritaville and director of its subsequent national tour. She is a recipient of the SDC Noël Coward Fellowship for Comedic Direction. Also on the creative team is Ashleigh King (Choreographer), fresh off the critical praise for her work on Hair at Signature Theatre. King is no stranger to Olney Theatre Center having performed in over a dozen productions, this is her first time serving as choreographer for a Mainstage season production. Joining her, Christopher Youstra (Music Director), Olney Theatre's Associate Artistic Director and Director of Music Theatre will be conducting a 10-piece band. Also returning to Olney Theatre are Deb Sivigny (Set Designer), Kendra Rai (Costume Designer), Colin K. Bills (Lighting Designer), Matthew Rowe (Sound Designer), and Larry Peterson (Wig Co-designer). New to Olney Theatre are Alia Radabaugh (Wig Co-designer) and Sarah Hinrichsen (Assistant Director). Ben Walsh (Resident Stage Manager) and Allison Bailey (Assistant Stage Manager) are rounding out the team